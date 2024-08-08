What is the first thing you would do if you won the lottery?

A question that has been top of mind for some lately as the LOTTO MAX jackpot continues to climb.



This Friday, the $70 million jackpot plus an estimated 37 MAXMILLIONS prizes is up for grabs. That's $107 million in top prizes available to be won.



"We're always excited when these jackpots keep rolling and rolling because it really does get people excited. They can dream about what to do with these life changing prizes," says OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti.



He says millions in LOTTO MAX prizes have been distributed to Windsor-Essex residents over the years.



"For example, last June in 2023, there's a $35 million dollar winner in LOTTO MAX in the Windsor Area. This year the jackpot isn't there for winning but a lot of $1 million prizes on ENCORE. One in Tecumseh, a couple in Windsor as well too."



Bitonti reminds people to check their tickets right away following the draw.



"We don't want any money left on the table like that $70 million that was left on the table a couple of years ago. We want people to collect their prizes because they paid their $5 or $10 for a chance at that $70 million prize, and if they win I want to make sure I give them the big cheque."

