A fraud investigation in Chatham-Kent has resulted in roughly 100 charges being laid.

Chatham-Kent police say a man and woman turned themselves in late Sunday afternoon after being wanted for close to a month.



According to police, the fraud occurred in Orford Township in March.



Police say a 19-year-old woman from Watford is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, 22 counts of uttering forged documents, and 22 counts of fraud under $5000.



A 23-year-old man from Watford is also charged with theft, possession of stolen property, 27 counts of uttering forged documents, and 27 counts of fraud under $5000.



The pair were released with conditions and will attend court in May.

