One person has been arrested and an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect after a commercial break and enter in Windsor.

In the early morning hours of October 12th, police say two suspects arrived at a business in the 800-block of Sydney Ave in two separate vehicles, broke through the roof, and made off with several boxes of UGG shoes.

Investigators learned the pair returned three-hours later and made off with additional boxes of shoes.

The total value of the goods is $100,000.

A 42-year old man was arrested last week at a home on Northway Ave and charged with two counts of break-and-enter to commit theft over $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

The second suspect has been identified as 36-year old Kevin Best who's wanted on two counts of break-and-enter to commit theft over $5,000.

The stolen merchandise has not been recovered.