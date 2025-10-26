A facelift for a place inside Windsor Regional Hospital where patients and families can spend time together.

The former 4West Atrium has received $100,000 in refurbishments through a donation from the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation, with the new space being renamed the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Atrium.

The space, unveiled Tuesday, is right near the inpatient oncology department and includes a bright space with lots of windows, updated furniture, couches, and even an outdoor area for people to get outside, weather permitting.

Director of Philanthropy for the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation Amber Hunter says this space was very dated.

"When we came in here and looked at it, we realized that there weren't some beautiful and aesthetic spaces where patients and their families could come together," she says. "Now, I've popped in from time to time, and there are families who are sharing a meal, or somebody who is doing some work, or the kids who are bringing their board games and playing in the kids area."

Hunter says this space is very important to families.

"The spaces where you feel like you're not isolated, you're not in the hospital, where you feel like you can have normal family time—which we know that circle of care is so important," she says.

Hunter says the refurbishments happened both inside and outside the space.

"We wanted it to be aesthetic, and there's also some furniture that comes in and out of here as well. There wasn't any space for coffee or tea and things. So all of this is redone, and we also had to do a big substantial amount of cleanup," she says.

Windsor Regional Hospital is also reintroducing the Back the Pack initiative.

Every child entering the oncology program will receive a new backpack filled with educational toys and other items to fit their needs.

The goal is to give these children toys for their hospital stay and a backpack to carry for their trips between their home and the hospital for treatment.

T2B manages the program, but it's funded by the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation.