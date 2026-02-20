The Canada Border Services Agency stopped several guns from entering Canada in Windsor and Fort Erie this week.

The firearm seizures took place at the border crossings at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit and the Peace Bridge between Fort Erie and Buffalo.

The CBSA says in five days, officers seized 10 firearms from U.S. residents at those two ports of entry.

On February 2 at the Ambassador Bridge, officers seized a restricted firearm, ammunition, and a two gram cannabis vape from a U.S. resident. Upon further investigation, the firearm was determined to be stolen. The individual was arrested, charged, and fined $1,000.

Two days later at the Peace Bridge port of entry, officers seized a prohibited firearm from a U.S. resident. They were arrested and refused entry into Canada. Later that same day, officers seized five prohibited replica firearms from the Peace Bridge courier facility.

On February 6 at the Peace Bridge courier facility, officers also seized three prohibited replica firearms.