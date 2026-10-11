10 adults sent to hospital after school bus rollover on Highway 401 ramp in Chatham-Kent

Highway 401 and Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Source: Google Maps)

Elgin OPP say 10 adults have been taken to hospital after a school bus crash on a Highway 401 ramp in Chatham-Kent.

Police say a school bus carrying about 36 adult passengers rolled over on the Highway 401 westbound off-ramp at Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Ten people were transported to hospital as a precaution.

OPP continue to investigate what happened. The off-ramp was closed, but reopened around 2:48 p.m.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.