Two people have been arrested following a break and enter in Chatham-Kent.

Police were called to the construction site of the new Children's Treatment Centre on McNaughton Avenue last week.

Investigators determined that two people broke in sometime between February 6 and February 9 and stole $10,000 worth of tools.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Sandy's Street in Chatham and police say one of the stolen tools was recovered.

A 35-year old man and a 42-year old woman were arrested and charged.