LAS VEGAS - Authorities say one person died and seven others people were injured when a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.
A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the truck was rented via the Turo app and appeared to have a load of fireworks Wednesday morning.
A person familiar with the matter says law enforcement officials have not ruled out terrorism as a possible motive.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says on X that "We've never seen anything like this" and his team is investigating.
A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, killing the driver and injuring seven others, and the FBI was investigating whether the blast was an act of terrorism https://t.co/UXjl8vg0zt pic.twitter.com/ssxCvNKSEz