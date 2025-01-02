LAS VEGAS - Authorities say one person died and seven others people were injured when a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire and exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that the truck was rented via the Turo app and appeared to have a load of fireworks Wednesday morning.

A person familiar with the matter says law enforcement officials have not ruled out terrorism as a possible motive.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says on X that "We've never seen anything like this" and his team is investigating.