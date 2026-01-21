Come early and come hungry!

That's the message from the Windsor Spitfires as they host their second dollar hot dog night during Wednesday night's game at the WFCU Centre.

The first dollar hot dog night was held Nov. 2025, and 5,660 hot dogs were sold.

The Spitfires will be hungry to earn their third win in a row as they face-off against the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spits are coming off a 5-2 win against Brampton on Saturday.

Windsor sits fourth overall in the Ontario Hockey League with a record of 29-9-4-1 on the season.

Kitchener meantime sits sixth overall with a record of 27-11-3-1.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.