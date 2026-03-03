Local chess players are taking over the Ciociaro Club for the next two days.

The club is playing host to the 26th annual Windsor Chess Challenge.

Event organizer Kathleen Westlake says 1,500 students from almost 90 local schools are competing in this year's event.

She says half the students will be playing Tuesday, while the other half will play on Wednesday.

"We fill to capacity right away when we open," she says. "The kids are so proud to represent their schools, and I go out and I see the kids; they're so excited. The administrations, the principals, and the teachers really, really encourage these kids."

Westlake says she's proud of the students and says they're out there doing their best.

"They have worked all year to practice; some of them are taking private coaching lessons because this has become a really big deal to them," says Westlake.

She says schools from all local boards are competing, including area private schools.

Westlake says there is also representation from students who are homeschooled.

"We have about 46 different groups of kids playing each day," says Westlake. "Each group gets its own first, second, and third medal."

The event started in 1999.

The John Coleman Legacy Trophy will be awarded to the top-finishing school.

Westlake says the public is encouraged to come out and watch the event.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.