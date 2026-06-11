Twenty Years Later: Remembering Constable John Atkinson

Tuesday May 5, 2026, marks the 20th anniversary of the murder of Windsor Police officer John Atkinson. This four‑part series looks back on the tragedy that unfolded that day, and the lasting impact on the Atkinson family, colleagues, and the Windsor community.

Through interviews with colleagues, family, and community leaders, we reflect on the legacy of the 14-year veteran and the lasting impact two decades later.

Part one: Sombre anniversary of the death of a Windsor Police officer

It was May 5th, 2006. It began as a typical Friday, but would turn into the darkest day in modern history for the City of Windsor.

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Part two: A moment in history’: former AM800 reporter recalls hearing ‘officer down’

It was just after 2 p.m. when ‘officer down’ came over the police scanner in the AM800 newsroom. The phone calls started coming in about gunshots in the area of Pillette and Seminole. Reporter Teresinha Medeiros got in the news vehicle and rushed to the scene, arriving before the police tape was up. She shares what unfolded at the scene that day.

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Part Three: ‘It was like the city lost its innocence’ on the day John Atkinson was killed, says former Windsor police chief

A former Windsor police chief says when Senior Constable John Atkinson was killed, ‘it was like the city lost its innocence.’

Then-Police Chief Glenn Stannard says never in the city’s history had a Windsor police officer been killed in the line of duty that way.

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Shelley Atkinson, wife of John Atkinson, sat down with Patty Handysides on the 20th anniversary of her husbands death. Listen to their conversation here