Birthdays & Anniversaries

Want to impress that special someone on their birthday or anniversary by having it read on air for all of Windsor-Essex to hear?

Email celebrations@am800cklw.com and be sure to tell us:

Whose birthday/anniversary it is

What date you would like the announcement made

How many years old/years married

The pronunciation of the name(s)

Please put the date you are submitting for in the subject line



Submissions are due by 3pm Monday to Friday leading up prior to the announcement.

Please submit Celebrations for the current calendar month only.

Announcements are made on-air every Monday-Saturday at 7:50am.

**Sunday Celebrations will be heard Saturday at 7:50am.

Full promotional terms and conditions provided by: CKLW-AM Click Here