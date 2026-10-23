Yacht Rock Dinner Show

Cruise with us on a nostalgic journey with faithful renditions of the iconic smooth rock sounds of the mid 70s & 80s that defined a generation. Experience an unforgettable musical voyage at this Yacht Rock Party—with lush harmonies and smooth grooves, The Yacht Rock Show performs classic hits from artists that shaped the genre, including: Michael McDonald, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, The Doobie Brothers, Boz Skaggs, Steely Dan, Player, Little River Band, Ambrosia, Toto, Styx and more—so Climb Aboard! Overlooking the Detroit skyline, you will enjoy a delicious meal that will be sure to make you feel like you’re on island time.

To purchase tickets, please visit, www.chryslertheatre.com or call the Chrysler Theatre Box Office at 519-252-6579.