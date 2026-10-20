Woman Abuse Prevention Month Tree Lighting Ceremonies

Hiatus House is incredibly excited to introduce tree lighting ceremonies in additional municipalities this year!
Join them as they kick off Woman Abuse Prevention Month and come together to raise awareness and shine a light on woman abuse across Windsor-Essex.
WINDSOR — November 2 at 6:00 PM City Hall Lobby
ESSEX — November 3 at 6:00 PM Essex City Hall
LASALLE — November 4 at 6:00 PM City Hall
LEAMINGTON — November 6 at 5:30 PM City Hall
LAKESHORE — November 6 at 6:00 PM City Hall
Get details here