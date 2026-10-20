Woman Abuse Prevention Month Tree Lighting Ceremonies

Hiatus House is incredibly excited to introduce tree lighting ceremonies in additional municipalities this year!

Join them as they kick off Woman Abuse Prevention Month and come together to raise awareness and shine a light on woman abuse across Windsor-Essex.

WINDSOR — November 2 at 6:00 PM City Hall Lobby

ESSEX — November 3 at 6:00 PM Essex City Hall

LASALLE — November 4 at 6:00 PM City Hall

LEAMINGTON — November 6 at 5:30 PM City Hall

LAKESHORE — November 6 at 6:00 PM City Hall

Get details here