Trivia Night for Hiatus House

You’re invited to a new Trivia Night with MackFlash Entertainment on Thursday, November 12, from 7:00–9:00 p.m. at Rock Bottom Bar & Grill (3236 Sandwich Street, Windsor) in support of Hiatus House.

Gather your friends for an evening of fun, friendly competition, and community in support of Woman Abuse Prevention Month.

Tickets are $15 per person or $55 for a team of four, and include trivia, appetizers for each table, and the chance to win great door prizes.

For more details, and to book tickets, click here