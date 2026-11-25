Windsor’s favourite philanthropic super-group, The S’Aints, are proud tojoin Caesars Windsor Cares and St. Clair College to Sleigh Hunger in an ALL AGES fundraising concert from The Colosseum Stage on Friday, December 20 at 8 PM.

In celebration of the holidays, The S’Aints will perform traditional holiday tunes with an electrifying, upbeat rock edge, including those from their latest album Epic Christmas. Additionally, the performance will include the Windsor Optimist Youth Band drumline. The Horns of Dilemma, Walkerville Students string section, and The Sinners Choir.

100% of ticket proceeds proudly stay within the local community, benefiting those in need in Windsor-Essex and Chatham. “The success of this concert is truly a community effort. For every seat we fill in The Colosseum, we know it means more people are being fed and shelves are being filled. This is a collective effort and one that is very close to our hearts.” – Jeff Burrows, Drummer, The S’Aints.

Get tickets here