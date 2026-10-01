This year, The Big Party will be taking place on Friday, November 13 at Ciociaro Club of Windsor.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Foundation invites you to “Party with a Purpose” at The Big Party presented by Sterling Ridge Group, in support of the Mental Health and Addictions Programs at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are available to purchase online for $150 each, with tables of 10 available for $1400. With your gracious support we are “Changing Lives Together”.

For tickets and more information click here