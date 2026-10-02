The 2nd Annual AM800 Trivia Night

Get ready for a night of brain-teasing fun with AM800’s Trivia Night - test your knowledge, win prizes, and have a blast!

AM800’s Trivia Night

Join your favourite AM800 Personalities, Tuesday, October 20th from 7pm-9pm for a fun-filled evening of brain-teasing questions and friendly competition at The GOAT Tap & Eatery Walkerville.

Test your knowledge on a variety of topics while enjoying great food and drinks in a lively atmosphere.

Teams of 6 people or less - if you come with more than 6, you will split into two teams.

Prizes for the top three teams:

Seating is first come first served - reserve a table to secure your spot.