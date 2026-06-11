It’s the party of the year!

The Taste of Tecumseh festival happens June 19th and 20th at Lakewood Park!

Catch the area’s hottest cover band Chiq Quattro, on the stage Friday & Saturday night.

Plus, more top-notch local food vendors than ever, serving up savory snacks and sweet treats to satisfy every craving.

Advance tickets are just $15 dollars, or 20 at the door.

Hop on the shuttle from Tecumseh Arena, and bring your friends to the Taste of Tecumseh festival!

In support of the Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach!

Get more info at the tasteoftecumseh.ca