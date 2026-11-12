There are kids in our community who won’t fully experience the joy of the holiday.

Sparky, CTV, AM800, 93.9 Virgin Radio, 89X along with the 401 Foundation, Windsor Hyundai, Windsor Mitsubishi, Windsor Yamaha and Camp Mart want to change that.

We need your help just one toy can brighten a child’s day. Drop of any new and unwrapped toy at Windsor Hyundai until December 18th.

Donate to Sparky’s Toy Drive, knowing that your kindness will bring joy to a child in Windsor-Essex.

For more information click here

To make a cash donation click here