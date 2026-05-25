Roseland Responders Golf Tournament - SOLD OUT

The Roseland Responders Golf Tournament returns to Roseland Golf Club Friday, June 19th.

This annual event in support of Roseland’s “Road to 100”, our local first responders and three great local organizations.

Windsor Police Service, Windsor Fire & Rescue Services and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have selected their respective charities of choice to benefit from the event proceeds: Canadian Mental Health Association - Windsor-Essex County Branch (WECB), Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Email Nora Romero to be added to the waiting list.