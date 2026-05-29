Rock the Walk

Join us on Saturday, June 13 at the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts for an unforgettable night of fashion scenery from both major clothing sponsors and local designers in partnership with Fashion Week Windsor Essex!

The event will feature a cocktail reception, dinner (VIP only), live entertainment by Billy Rafoul and Christee Palace, silent and live auction as well as the opportunity to connect with others who share the same belief in making a difference in the lives of those living with kidney disease.

Get details and buy tickets here