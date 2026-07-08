Riverfront Summer Series - Great Canadian Riverfront

Great Canadian Riverfront transforms Dieppe Park and Gardens into the ultimate Canadian summer gathering along the waterfront, inspired by cottage weekends, summer festivals, and evenings spent at the lake.

Relax in Muskoka chairs, gather around fire pits, and enjoy live Canadian music while taking in spectacular views of the Detroit River. Throughout the evening, guests can savour iconic Canadian favourites including poutine, Beavertails, maple-inspired treats, and other Canadian-inspired fare, alongside local wines, craft beers, and spirits.

As the sun sets, the celebration builds toward a memorable waterfront moment as choirs from across the city join together to lead a powerful performance of O Canada. Boaters along the shoreline are invited to take part, creating a shared experience that feels distinctly Windsor and unmistakably Canadian.

And just when you think the evening can’t get any bigger, a spectacular finale – courtesy of our friends at LiUNA!625 – will light up the night sky above the Detroit River.

Red and white attire is encouraged as we celebrate the people, places, traditions, and community spirit that make Canada – and Windsor – special.

Get details here