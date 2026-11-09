River Lights Winter Festival

Every night from November 14, 2026, to January 3, 2027, hundreds of custom LED light displays will transform downtown Amherstburg and three waterfront parks into a festive winter wonderland.

At King’s Navy Yard Park (242 Dalhousie St.), stroll along the Detroit River surrounded by traditional displays featuring carolers, angels, soldiers and more. At Toddy Jones Park (50 North St.), discover whimsical and playful displays sure to delight kids and the kid at heart. New for 2026, the Amherstburg Waterfront Festival Plaza (306 Dalhousie St.) will shine with a mix of nautical-inspired and new light displays.

The Gingerbread Warming House returns to Toddy Jones Park, offering cozy weekends filled with hot chocolate, crafts and Sunday Storytime with Santa.

Come experience the magic, make a few memories and celebrate 20 years of River Lights in the community!

Get all the details here