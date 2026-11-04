The Detroit Lions Raise the Roar Canadian Bar Tour finishes the 2026 season at Factory House in Windsor for our Thanksgiving Day Matchup.

Get ready to bring the energy all season long with the Detroit Lions Raise the Roar Canadian Bar Tour! Join fellow Lions fans across Canada for game-day excitement, giveaways, photo ops, interactive experiences, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate One Pride Worldwide.

The Detroit Lions Raise the Roar Canadian Bar Tour finishes the 2026 season tour at Factory House in Windsor for our Thanksgiving Day Matchup.

What to Expect

Live entertainment

Ford Field-inspired food and beverage offerings

Exclusive NFL Canada & Lions giveaways

Premium sweepstakes opportunities

Activations include*:

Detroit Lions Claw Machine

Reaction Game

Yard Games

& More!

*Activations, giveaways, and experiences are subject to change.

Fans attending Raise the Roar events are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate.

Every qualifying item donated earns one entry into a sweepstakes for a chance to win an Aiden Hutchinson autographed jersey*.

Get your free tickets here

*MAXIMUM OF THREE ENTRIES PER PERSON. WINNERS WILL BE CHOSEN AND CONTACTED WITHIN 72 HOURS POST EVENT.