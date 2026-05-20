On Sunday, May 31st join us at Riverside Sportsmen Club to honor the strength of those living with MS and turn your support into meaningful impact.

By registering for MS Walk, you’re helping ensure no one faces MS alone while advancing research and support programs to improve the lives of people affected by MS today!

Together, we’re walking for hope, connection, and a world free of MS.

For the Cause. For the Community. For Loved Ones. This is MS Walk.

Register today at mswalks.ca and make every step count!