Bring the family for a day of music and fun at the 35th McGregor Music Festival and Car Show for Cancer!

Live music from C2C with Charlene, All Nighters, Kenny and the Cruisers, The Wellness band, Lookin Back, Crow Bar Hotel and Bad Moustache! LIVE pig auction at 4pm, car show, raffles, door prizes and more!

The 35th McGregor Music Festival – June 14th at Co An Park – sponsored in part by AM800!

Tickets just $5, supporting the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Details at windsorcancerfoundation.org.