LaSalle Trunk or Treat

Get your costumes ready for a spooktacular afternoon at LaSalle Truck or Treat on Saturday, October 24, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Vollmer Complex, 2121 Laurier Parkway.

Explore an exciting lineup of emergency, construction and specialty vehicles while collecting Halloween treats along the way. Costumes are encouraged, so dress up and join in the Halloween fun!

Candy will be available on tables throughout the event for children to collect. Participants are encouraged to bring their own trick-or-treat bag.

Get more details here