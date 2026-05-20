The Town of LaSalle’s longest-running and most beloved signature event is back, and sweeter than ever! Get ready to celebrate as the LaSalle Strawberry Festival returns from Thursday, June 11 to Sunday, June 14 at the Vollmer Recreation Complex.

Whether you’re a longtime LaSalle resident or a first time guest, the LaSalle Strawberry Festival is the perfect way to kick off summer. So, what will you discover in 2026? Come find out, the sweetest weekend of the year is waiting for you!

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