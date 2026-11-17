The holiday season is lighting up! LaSalle Holiday Lights returns with sparkling lights, holiday markets, live entertainment, and family-friendly fun at the LaSalle Civic Centre and LaSalle Landing.
Join us for the Holiday Lights Markets Sunday, November 29 and Sunday, December 13, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing. Find one-of-a-kind gifts from over 80 talented local vendors while enjoying live music, festive activities, and food truck favourites.
Live Music Schedule
November 294:00 pm to 8:00 pm | Forever June Duo
December 134:00 pm to 8:00 pm | Josh Johnson