In Honour of the Ones We Love Charity Golf Classic

Enjoy a day on the Green as In Honour of the Ones We Love invites you to their Annual Charity Golf Classic, Monday July 6th at the premiere Essex Golf and Country Club in Lasalle!

Enjoy golf, a cart, coffee and light breakfast from McDonalds, Shotgun start—texas scramble, putting contest, dinner, martini bar, prizes, live auction and more!

Registration is $400 per golfer with proceeds to benefit In Honour of the Ones We Love.

Sponsored by GFL, Vince and Margaret Moceri and AM800.

For more info contact tina@inhonour.ca