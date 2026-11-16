Hidden stills. Dangerous encounters. Fiercely guarded secrets. A Rare 56-Year Full-Circle Evening with Paul Murray TWO EXCLUSIVE EVENINGS. JUST 100 GUESTS EACH NIGHT.

Discover the extraordinary adventures behind the paintings of internationally celebrated, bestselling artist Paul Murray — in an intimate evening unlike any exhibition he has presented before.

56 years ago, at just 12 years old, Paul held his first exhibition at Willistead. Now he returns to where it all began — revealing the world behind his paintings for the first time. From creating works for Dolly Parton, Red Skelton and Rosa Parks to exhibiting in museums and more than 100 galleries, Paul’s remarkable journey has touched lives around the world.

Supporting the Alzheimer Society of Windsor–Essex.

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