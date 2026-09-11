Get ready

To be terrified

Kick off spooky season with AM800, CTV Windsor and ScareHouse Windsor at our Second Annual Fright Night– in support of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Face your fears and join the AM800 and CTV Windsor teams Friday September 11th as we scream our way through haunted houses!

Did we mention it’s free?! All you have to bring is a non-perishable or cash donation to help those in need.

Don’t close your eyes or scream too loud!

When: Friday September 11, 2026

Where: ScareHouse Windsor

1441 McDougall Ave Windsor

7-10pm