Cops & Kids Fishing Derby

Kids LOVE to fish and police personnel know the benefits of kids taking part in healthy outdoor activities.

The 2026 Windsor Police Association Cops and Kids Fishing Derby is back Sunday June 21 at Dieppe Park, from 8-12pm!

Every child participant will get a gift, a chance to win a bike AND there’s a prize for biggest fish for boys and girls…courtesy of Berkley Fishing, Canadian Tire, and TTBruce Fishing!

Food provided by Just Jeff’s AND free coffee from Tim Horton’s!

All bait supplied by Windsor Wholesale Bait Company!