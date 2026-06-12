Canada Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ is coming to Canada, and FIFA is kicking off a first-of-its-kind program bringing communities across the country together to celebrate the biggest FIFA World Cup™ in history.

Canada Celebrates is the official fan experience for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and it will be coming to Windsor on Wednesday July 15th! From shared match moments to culture, community and celebration, this is where Canada comes together as one-and Windsor is part of the journey!

This special fan activation is a free, family-friendly event featuring a live match viewing, football-themed activities, cultural programming, music, food, and shared moments of national pride.

Get details here