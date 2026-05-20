Join Breakthrough T1D Walk and be part of a powerful community that is united in support of the estimated 300,000 Canadians living with T1D.

T1D is a relentless autoimmune disease - that has no cure, yet. Together we Walk for a future free from T1D.

Breakthrough T1D Walk is a high-energy, family-friendly event where you’ll meet others who “just get it.” Expect smiles, team spirit, and a whole lot of heart. The Walk is more than just an event – it’s a celebration of the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community, where families, volunteers, and supporters come together to help make every day better for those living with type 1 diabetes.

Register today