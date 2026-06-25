Get ready for fun: Amherstburg Open Air Weekends return from Friday, June 5 to Sunday, September 6.

The weekly events run from Friday at 3pm until Sunday at 8pm in the downtown core of Amherstburg. Find everything you need in our Open Air streets from gourmet popcorn, cotton candy, frozen yogurt, gelato, baked goods to ice cream, satisfy your long awaited craving for delicious drinks and desserts from your favorite Amherstburg eateries. Shop Amherstburg’s amazing local businesses and vendors for clothes, accessories, home decor, jewelry, shoes, candles, classic and new author books and more!

This year, we’re introducing MORE themed event weekends to spice things up! Whether you’re a foodie, art enthusiast, or music lover, there’s something for everyone.

Get details here!