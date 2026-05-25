AM800’s Community Calendar

If you have an event to submit, email am800.calendar@bellmedia.ca at least two weeks prior to your event.

The Community Calendar is updated Monday mornings for that week’s events.

May 29 - Join us for our 5K Community Walk for Mental Health at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch, a meaningful event in support of Canadian Mental Health Association - Windsor-Essex, Sea to Sea for PTSD, and Helping Our Heroes. This walk will bring people together to raise awareness and funds for veterans, first responders, and others affected by PTSD and trauma. Proceeds from the event contribute to initiatives that provide critical support, including service dogs and other resources for individuals struggling with the effects of trauma. For full event details and pledging information, visit us at https://helpingourheroesfund.wordpress.com/community-walk-with-chad-kennedy/ Come out, get active, and stand alongside our heroes—because no one should have to walk their journey alone.

May 30 - Join us Saturday, May 30th, for a Pickleball Tournament hosted by Transition to Betterness. Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport across North America, be part of this amazing energy! We are so excited to partner with and host this FUN event at PrimeTime Pickleball located at 6140 Morton Industrial Dr. Sign up today at the link below and start pledging! Registration is $150 per team + $100 (or more) in pledges. Register today - https://t2b.akaraisin.com/ui/T2BPickleball2026

May 30 - St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Presents: Five Course Plated Seafood Dinner. Doors open at 6pm, dinner is at 7pm. Enjoy music by Pianist Ian Smith. Tickets are $89 + Tax and fees. Call the box office at 519-252-6579 to purchase tickets!

May 30 - Spring is in the air—and so is the music! Experience the Magic of Live 4-Part A cappella Harmony! Shake off the winter chill and join us for an unforgettable night of music and dining. Join the Essex Vocal Express at the Leamington Portuguese Club on May 30th for a night of gourmet food and four-part harmony. We encourage everyone to come out to this fundraising dinner and show to ring in the spring! Doors open at 5:30, with dinner at 6 pm. Show to follow. Tickets are $55 and VIP Sponsorship Ticket Packages are available: Online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/springtime-harmony-cabaret Or www.essexvocalexpress.com

May 31 - Airmails for Autism is a community-driven cornhole tournament dedicated to supporting Autism Ontario and raising awareness for individuals and families in our local autism community. Registration begins at noon at GL Heritage. This event welcomes players of all skill levels to come out and have a fun filled day. $70 per team and the tournament includes a 4-game round robin followed by a 2-tier double elimination bracket. Beyond the competition, attendees can take part in door prizes, a 50/50 draw, and an airmail challenge, all while supporting an important cause. Spectators and community members are encouraged to attend, show their support, and help make a positive impact in our community. Participants can register on the Scoreholio App or contact Dan Beaulieu at 226-345-9626 for more information.

May 31 - Join Pet Valu for the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides in support of the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides — an amazing organization that provides life-changing Dog Guides to Canadians in need - at no cost to the recipient. These incredible dogs help humans live with more independence, confidence, and support… and now it’s our turn to walk for them! Registration is $25 cash and includes the guided walk, with proceeds donated to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides. This year’s walk will be a guided tour of Ojibway, so you and your pup can enjoy a fun morning outdoors while supporting a truly meaningful cause. We’re also excited to be joined by Rachel and Zesty — and yes, Zesty is a real guide dog, so this is your chance to come out, show support, and help spread awareness about the incredible work these dogs do every single day. Registration begins at 10:30am. For more details visit https://www.walkfordogguides.com/

May 31 - TDVI (Windsor) presents Tour di Via Italia Erie Street Bike Racing! Bike races are from 10am-7pm. Pro Racing is at 5:15pm and the Children’s Fun Bike Event is at 3:10pm. Registration is required at the BIA office. For more details visit https://tourdiviaitalia.org/

May 31 - Get ready to stroll, shop, and soak up the summer vibes - the LaSalle Night Markets are back for 2026 from 4-8pm! The LaSalle Civic Centre will be transformed into a vibrant outdoor marketplace filled with handcrafted goods, delicious food, fresh local produce, and live performances. For full details https://www.lasalle.ca/markets