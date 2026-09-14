AM800’s Community Calendar

If you have an event to submit, email am800.calendar@bellmedia.ca at least two weeks prior to your event.

The Community Calendar is updated Monday mornings for that week’s events.

September 14-20 - Stone & Sky proudly presents the 2nd annual Coming Together: a collaborative arts-based reconciliation celebration taking place Sept. 14th–20th, 2026, the week prior to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Pelee Island, Lake Erie. It includes artists’ residencies, live performances, workshops, an Indigenous Artists Fair & Seed Swap, and the dissemination of research undertaken. JP Longboat, Christine Miskonoodinkwe-Smith, Gord Grisenthwaite, Nathan Adler, & Veronica Johnny (all professional Indigenous artists) have committed to partaking of residencies, facilitating workshops, and performing at Coming Together. Please go to Coming Together & Flutter Fest 2026 – Stone & Sky Music & Art Series for workshop times, dates, and details.

September 16 - Join the Southwestern Gleaners for their Food for All Community Luncheon Wednesday, September 16 at the Roma Club of Leamington. Come enjoy a delicious pasta lunch, connect with friends and neighbors, and support the work fo Southwestern Ontario Gleaners. Buy tickets online https://swogleaners.ca/ticket-purchase-luncheon/

September 17 - Enjoy the gallery spaces & a self-guided art activity! Bring a friend to explore the gallery spaces! They currently have six exhibitions, along with slow-looking in the gallery, feel free to pop in our education studio to craft with your friend. Admission to the gallery is $10 for non-members (unless you’re the guest of an active member - then it’s free!). And as always, AWE Members have free admission.

September 19 - Visit the Colchester Markets in Colchester at the Old Schoolhouse from 10am-3pm. There are 25+ vendors, of all types. Artisans, home decor, jewelry, baked goods and information booths from multiple Not for Profit groups. There is a barbeque at Christ Church, right across the street. Tours of the Old Schoolhouse are also an event for the whole family.

September 19 - Lace up your runners for the 16th annual Canada Walks for Bladder Cancer! Join us on September 19, 2026 at The Ganatchio Trail (at McHugh Park) to raise awareness and funds for bladder cancer, the fifth most common cancer in Canada.

Every day, more than 37 Canadians are diagnosed with bladder cancer. Funds raised through this event help support patients and families, increase awareness, and advance critical research breakthroughs. Thanks to events like this, Bladder Cancer Canada’s support programs remain free for those who need them most. Together, we can create a world where no one faces bladder cancer alone. Let’s walk, fundraise and make a difference. Register or donate at www.bccwalk.ca.

September 20 - Antique Shows by Janine is back by popular demand at the Roma Club of Leamington from 10am until 4pm. Vendors will display their Antiques, Collectibles & Vintage Treasures from the Past for sale. Enjoy coffee, popcorn, bakesale and more while you shop. $3 Admission - kids 12 and under free with parent.

September 20 - Organ Plus Concert - A concert of organ music with friends of all timbres. Sunday, Sept. 20th, 2026 @ 3 p.m. at Riverside United Church, 881 Glidden Ave., Windsor. Admission by Donation.

September 20 - Road to Transition Super Rally takes place on September 20th starting at 8:30am at the Formula First Collision Inc. A memorable day for car enthusiasts with a passion for giving back. Participants will enjoy a scenic county drive, an exclusive tour at RM Sotheby’s in Blenheim, optional airport time trials on a controlled course, and an afternoon celebration with gourmet catering and live music. For Details and registration visit https://t2b.akaraisin.com/ui/Roadtotransition26

September 20 - Wellness in the Vines - Sculpt, sip, and support your community on September 20th from 10-1pm at CREW winery. Tickets include a 50-min mat Pilates class followed by a glass of wine, & a charcuterie cup - bring your own mat! All proceeds support Windsor Essex Community Health Centre.Ticket price: $55 can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wellness-in-the-vines-tickets-1993474242121?aff=oddtdtcreator

September 20 - Pull on your PJs and join us at the Vollmer Complex from 10-2pm for the Childcan Pyjama Walk and help raise funds for local children affected by cancer and their families. Funds raised will also fund vital paediatric cancer research at the University of Windsor! Register now (it’s $Free to register and every child gets a special gift) at https://childcan.com/walk

September 20 - Buy, sell, and swap tabletop games at the Board Game Bazaar, presented by Tabletop Bellhop in collaboration with Hidden Trail Experiences. The bazaar takes place Sunday, September 20, from noon until 3 p.m. at Hidden Trail Experiences, 1441 McDougall Street in Windsor. Admission is free for shoppers. Attendees can browse used board games, roleplaying games, miniatures, and other tabletop gaming items. Full event information, including directions and parking information, is available at https://tabletopbellhop.com/swap

September 20 - Join us at the Tecumseh Terry Fox Run Sunday, September 20, 2026. Join us at the Tecumseh Library 13675 St. Gregory’s Road Tecumseh. Pre-register as an individual online or Donate to Cancer Research https://run.terryfox.ca/129753

Ongoing

September 8 - November 14 - The Town of LaSalle is pleased to present the two-dimensional version of Fighting in Flanders – Gas. Mud. Memory., a travelling exhibition from the Canadian War Museum, in LaSalle, Ontario. Fighting in Flanders – Gas. Mud. Memory. explores the Canadian experience in Belgium during the First World War. The exhibition is presented in a series of four panels using photographs, personal testimonials and reproductions of art. The exhibition covers the invasion of Belgium in 1914, the Battle of Ypres in 1915 and the Battle of Passchendaele in 1917. The final panel highlights how memory of the First World War remains an integral part of life in Flanders. Fighting in Flanders – Gas. Mud. Memory. will be on display at the Town of LaSalle Civic Centre from Tuesday, September 8 to Saturday, November 14.